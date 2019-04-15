Katrina Kaif's Ruffled Little Red Dress Is Something We Wish We Could Sport Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif looked delightful in her red dress, which we thought was an OOTD. The actress was dressed for the show, Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan and looked glamorous. The dress was fun, flirty, and feminine and Katrina had the mercury rising. Let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.

So, Katrina wore a little red dress that was halter-necked and sleeveless. Her dress was accentuated by sheer accents on the bodice area and the remaining portion was beautifully pleated and layered. It was a cute dress and Katrina pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress also colour-blocked and paired her dress with golden pencil heels, which went well with her attire.

She kept her look jewellery-free but her makeup was totally fresh and natural. She wore a light makeup with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Katrina left us speechless with her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Katrina's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.