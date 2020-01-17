ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Katrina Kaif And Shah Rukh Khan Make A Fashionable Entry At Ali Abbas Zafar's Birthday Bash

    By
    |

    Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan graced the birthday bash of Ali Abbas Zafar. The Zero co-stars looked their fashionable best at the event, which had a number of celebs including Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal in attendance. The two co-stars posed together for the shutterbugs. So, let's talk about what Katrina and Shah Rukh wore for the celebrations.

    For the event, Katrina Kaif wore an orange dress by Alex Perry. It was a full-sleeved dress with slightly puffed edges and her dress was figure-flattering. The diva's dress of the night seemed comfy and casual. It made for an elegant party number and Katrina looked gorgeous as ever. She teamed her dress with light golden strappy sandals that went well with her orange dress.

    She kept her accessories light and notched up her look with chic earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and the eye makeup was subtle. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her look. As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor kept it classy in a black structured suit. Well, their outfits were amazing. Don't you think so too?

    More KATRINA KAIF News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue