Katrina Kaif And Shah Rukh Khan Make A Fashionable Entry At Ali Abbas Zafar's Birthday Bash
Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan graced the birthday bash of Ali Abbas Zafar. The Zero co-stars looked their fashionable best at the event, which had a number of celebs including Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal in attendance. The two co-stars posed together for the shutterbugs. So, let's talk about what Katrina and Shah Rukh wore for the celebrations.
For the event, Katrina Kaif wore an orange dress by Alex Perry. It was a full-sleeved dress with slightly puffed edges and her dress was figure-flattering. The diva's dress of the night seemed comfy and casual. It made for an elegant party number and Katrina looked gorgeous as ever. She teamed her dress with light golden strappy sandals that went well with her orange dress.
She kept her accessories light and notched up her look with chic earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and the eye makeup was subtle. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her look. As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor kept it classy in a black structured suit. Well, their outfits were amazing. Don't you think so too?