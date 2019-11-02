On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, His Versatile Fashion Game In His Movies Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shah Rukh Khan is effortlessly charismatic actor and superstar, who has given us a number of blockbuster hits. Born on 2nd November 1965, Shah Rukh is one of the most successful Bollywood actors. His filmography is diverse. The actor has impressed us with dark roles but he has won our hearts with his romantic roles too. However, apart from his acting skills, we tend to overlook the fact that Shah Rukh Khan has also experimented a lot with his outfits and looks in the films. When it comes to his movies, he has been versatile in terms of fashion as well. So, today on his birthday, we are going to talk about his fashion from a few of his films, which has wowed us for different reasons.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was an instant commercial success in 1998. The film follows Shah Rukh Khan's journey from college days to being a doting father. The film also had Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead. Well, while the second half of the film had Shah Rukh dressed in formals, we were mostly impressed with his college fashion sense in the first half. With Kajol (Anjali) as his best friend, Shah Rukh Khan redefined coolness with his Gap sweatshirts, trackpants, and shades. He flaunted a lot of athleisure outfits in the movie. His college days in the movie were characterised by vibrant outfits and patterned shirts too. Post his movie, Shah Rukh Khan gave a lot of fashion goals to undergraduates. Swades Other than Chak De! India, Swades was one of the most concete roles of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor plays the role of a project manager at NASA, who later sets up a hydroelectric power generation facility in a village in Uttar Pradesh. We loved the formal relatable look of Shah Rukh in this movie after Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor was dressed in checkered and plain sophisticated shirts and trousers or denims in the film. He fashion statements in the film were simple and yet in tune with the sensibilities of a working professional. Don Don was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Don but Shah Rukh Khan's look was futuristic and more in sync with contemporary fashion. He wore a lot of black and muted-toned outfits in the movie. Elements such as leather jackets, crisp pants, gloves, and aviators enhanced his look in the movie. What we liked about his look in the movie was that he didn't stick to the norms and gave a very smart and classy look to the anti-heros. There was something so impeccable about his looks as a don. He wasn't the typical cigar-smoking, flared pants-wearing, and gold chain-adorned don. Om Shanti Om Om Shanti Om was one of the most colourful movies of Shah Rukh Khan. This movie also marked Deepika Padukone's debut. So, Shah Rukh Khan's fashion looks from the first half were really fascinating. He absolutely exuded old-fashioned vibes with his red and navy blue checkered suit. But he equally stunned us with his shiny golden jacket and those all-white shirt and tight pants badminton-costume is simply unforgettable. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi If Deepika Padukone started her film career with Om Shanti Om, Anushka Sharma made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. This movie saw two contrasting sides of Shah Rukh Khan - one was the clerk at a company and the other was an unapologetic romantic man with cheesy pickup lines. Now for the role of the clerk, Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in typical white shirts and trousers and sometimes all-white kurta pyjamas. And his moustache was a quirky addition, which helped him nail the look. However, for the character of roadside romeo, Shah Rukh wore skin-tight yellow and red t-shirts and equally vibrant pyjamas. His hairdo for the second character was streaked and spiky and moustache-free. Raees Shah Rukh Khan played the role of smuggler in the movie, Raees. He romances Mahira Khan in the film. His outfits in the movie, particularly the poster look was pretty intimidating. While his textured kurta and pyjamas showed his dark side, those spectacles brought out his intelligence as well. The actor mostly donned shirts and trousers in the film. But unlike Swades, this time, his shirts and pants were accentuated by diverse colour palette, with a few top buttons unbuttoned, and sometimes his clothes were shown dust-clad too.

So, fashion wise, which movie of Shah Rukh's from the list impressed you the most? Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!

All Pics Credit: Filmibeat