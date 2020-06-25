Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 5 Times The Queen Of Elegance Gave Wedding Fashion Goals In Ethnics Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 25 June 1974, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is one of the top and finest actresses in the Bollywood industry. Her hit films like Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Coolie No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and many more are what we have and we can still watch hundred times. Also, her famous songs like Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Oonchi Hai Building, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha, Le Gayi, Husn Hai Suhana, etc., always make us groove on its hook steps

Karisma Kapoor is a brilliant actress and amazing dancer and apart from it, she has also impressed us with her sartorial choices, especially ethnics. She is truly the queen of elegance in her traditional ensembles and we really like how she effortlessly pulls off each outfit of hers. As Karisma turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her best ethnic looks that gave major wedding fashion goals.

Karisma Kapoor In An Ivory Ensemble Karisma Kapoor looked absolutely beautiful in a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline white-hued full-length ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Her backless traditional outfit was accentuated by intricate golden embroidered patterns and two slits at the front. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed it with white skirt and draped a dupatta over her one shoulder that featured subtle checked prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, bangles, and rings from the label Begani and Goenka India. Karisma pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat dazzling hairdo and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude pink lip shade. Karisma Kapoor In A Pink Saree Karisma Kapoor gave wedding fashion goals in her pretty chanderi pink silk saree, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. Her saree was accentuated by a few white floral patterns and golden border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu in an elegant way and paired it with a half-sleeved plain matching blouse. We really liked her jewellery game. She upped her look with gold-toned jhumkis, choker, multi-layered neckpiece, bracelets, and rings from Shri Paramani Jewels. Karisma pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a bun and slightly curled the side strands. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Karisma Kapoor In A Red Salwar And Kurta Karisma Kapoor sported a quarter-sleeved knee-length red silk, brocade and flared kurta, which was accentuated by white checked patterns. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she teamed it with matching salwar and completed her look with a pair of juttis. Karisma's outfit came from Raw Mango and she notched up her look with chandbaalis and rings from Anmol. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint. Karisma Kapoor In A Yellow Kurti And Skirt Karisma Kapoor gave sangeet fashion goals in a yellow silk ensemble by Payal Khandwala, which featured intricate golden prints and broad border. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved long kurti and matching voluminous skirt while the sheer yellow dupatta upped her ethnic look. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, jhumkis, and ring from Amrapali and bangles from Khanna Jewellers. She also carried an ivory cute potli bag from SG by Sonia Gulrajani that went well with her attire. Karisma tied her mid-parted braided tresses into a low ponytail and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Karisma Kapoor In A Green Kurta And Red Pants This is one of our favourite outfits from Karisma Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe. She donned a full-sleeved Chinese-collar full-length light green kurta, which was accentuated by intricate blue and red prints. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her kurta featured a front slit that added stylish quotient. The actress paired her kurta with red pants that too featured intricate patterns. Her ensemble came from Anamika Khanna's collections and it was a very sophisticated and classy ethnic outfit. Karisma completed her look with golden heels and went for minimal jewellery from Gehna. She pulled back her tresses into a low braided tail and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these ethnic outfits of Karisma Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor