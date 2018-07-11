Karisma Kapoor's Muted-Tone Dress Is Perfect For This Fall

Karisma Kapoor mirrored the British style and totally had us floored. The lady turned 44 last month but she doesn't seem to be ageing at all. Rather, she is stepping up her fashion game and making us all fall head over heels in love with her.

Karisma usually wear muted tones and this time too, she wore a dress that was dipped in earthy hues and was a perfect wear for the fall season. She wore an attire that we all would like to wear on a quiet Sunday afternoon and then take a stroll down the winding lanes. And Karisma was exactly doing that. The actress was strolling through the streets of London looking stylish and smart.

Her dress had a bit of flared sleeves. It was a round-necked short dress that had an A-cut and was pleated. Her dress featured black and white checkered prints and was adorned with black-hued floral embroidery. It was really an eye-catching dress and Lolo enhanced her look by sporting bright pink sandals.

She kept her look jewellery-free but carried a black purse with her. Her aviator shades and a tight bun completed her look. And her makeup was minimally done.

Karisma Kapoor was a vision to behold in her dress. We really want to buy this dress and make a statement too. Well, Karisma we give you 10 on 10 for this earthy attire