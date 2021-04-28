Karishma Tanna’s Purple And White Easy-Breezy Dresses Are Summer Fashion Essential, Pick Your Favourite One! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Summer season is here and now is the right time to keep your fashion wardrobe ready with sleeveless tops and comfy dresses. While we look for the outfit ideas to beat the heat, actress Karishma Tanna is here for our inspiration. Recently, she shared a few pictures on Instagram, flaunting two easy-breezy dresses and shelling out major summer fashion goals. Both were sleeveless dresses. One was a purple dress while the other was white printed number. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and pick our favourite one.

Karishma Tanna In A Purple Dress

Karishma Tanna sported a sleeveless deep neck purple dress, which came from the label Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Her dress featured a tier at the bottom that added to the stylish quotient. Styled by Shrushti Gupta, the actress completed her look with printed slippers and upped her look with a brown-hued sling bag from label Arkara by Additi. She let loose her side-parted layered curled locks. The orange-hued stylish reflectors added cool quotient to her look.

Karishma Tanna In A White Printed Dress

Karishma Tanna slayed it in a strappy white flared comfy dress, which came from designer Payal Singhal's label. Her pretty dress featured intricate nature-inspired prints and patterns from green and brown hues and feather-detailing on the straps. The diva left her side-parted highlighted tresses open and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these dresses of Karishma Tanna? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna's Instagram