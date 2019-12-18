Airport Fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Alia Bhatt’s Outfits Are What We Want To Grab Right Away

ENGLISH

    Recently, Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt were spotted flaunting their chic outfits at the airport. While Kareena exuded holiday vibes in a red hoodie, Alia on the other hand, kept it sophisticated in a neutral-toned ensemble. So, let us take a close look at their outfits, which gave airport fashion goals.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Red Hoodie

    Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a red hoodie by Ashish x Clove The Store, which gave us holiday vibes. Her full-sleeved hoodie featured a graphic print that said, 'I'd rather be at home', that looked ultra-cool. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired it with midnight-blue jeans and completed her look with a pair of green-laced tan-brown heel shoes. The Good Newwz actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring and upped her look with light-hued nail paint. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled brows and light-pink lip shade wrapped up her look. The black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Kareena Kapoor also carried a leopard-printed handbag. This hoodie of Kareena Kapoor Khan's is what we want to grab right away for our vacation tours.

    Alia Bhatt In A Neutral-toned Ensemble

    Alia Bhatt donned a full cuff-sleeved classic-collar ankle-length neutral-toned ensemble. Her outfit featured buttoned down shirt and sharp-pleated flared skirt. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Brahmastra actress completed her look with a pair of ankle-length brown leather shoes. Alia went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with slight contouring, filled brows, and pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted shoulder-length layered tresses loose. Alia Bhatt rounded out her look with a red and black box shaped bag.

    We really liked Kareena Kapoor's hoodie and Alia Bhatt's sophisticated ensemble. What do you think about their airport look? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
