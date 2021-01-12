Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Have The Most Awesome Summer Dress Goals For Us
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor recently flaunted dresses, which we so loved. Both divas wore summery dresses and looked fabulous as always. While Kareena wore a yellow maxi dress, Karisma wore a pink-hued dress. We have decoded both the dresses for you.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Yellow Dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in her long dress that came from House of Masaba. It was a full-sleeved flowy dress that featured kaftan sleeves. The yellow dress was accentuated by black-toned patterns and pink tassels. It was an asymmetrical number and Kareena Kapoor looked fabulous in her dress. The makeup was fresh and natural, and the side-swept tresses completed her look.
Karisma Kapoor's Pink Dress
Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in her pink dress that was designed by Anita Dongre. It was a half-sleeved dress that was subtly-done in white tones. The neckline of the dress was intricately done, which accentuated her attire. The dress was also enhanced by tassels. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.
So, whose dress did you like more? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram