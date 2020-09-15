Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Slay It In Chic Outfits For Riddhima Kapoor’s Birthday Bash Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her lockdown birthday last night with her family and friends. Bollywood celebrities Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others attended her birthday bash in chic outfits. The Kapoor sisters, Karisma and Kareena were seen twinning in black pants, which they teamed with stylish tops. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Kareena Kapoor Khan was decked up in a full-sleeved classic-collar shiny white shirt, which she layered with a white tee. The diva teamed her shirt with black pants and completed her look with a pair of wide-strapped black footwear. She upped her look with gold-toned earrings and a neckpiece and elevated her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade. Kareena pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor sported a half-sleeved buttoned-down light-pink top, which was accentuated by maroon and blue-hued leaf patterns. She teamed her top with plain black bottoms and completed her look with a pair of criss-cross detailed black sandals. The actress acccessorised her look with black and silver-toned hoops and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Both, Kareena and Karisma looked beautiful in their casual outfitsand gave us major fashion goals for house-party. What do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor