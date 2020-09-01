Karisma Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi And Sanaya Irani’s Pretty Suits Are Ideal For Ganpati Visarjan Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ganesh festival has always been the most celebrated and loved festival for all of us. This year, of course the celebrations were limited due to coronavirus pandemic but the nation including the celebrities enjoyed the big festival with full enthusiasm. In fact, the celebrity divas dressed up in their ethereal best and gave major fashion goals with their fashionable pictures on Instagram - the reason we loved the festival all the more.

As today we celebrate Ganpati Visarjan, which is the end of the Ganesh festival, we have come up with ethnic outfit ideas from Karisma Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sanaya Irani's fashion wardrobe. Recently, the trio sported red and white pretty suits and caught our attention. So, let's decode their outfits for some fashion goals.

Karisma Kapoor In A Floral Suit

For Ganpati darshan at her relative's house, Karisma Kapoor opted for a quarter-sleeved round-collar long red kurti, which was accentuated by blossoming orange and blue-hued floral patterns. She teamed her kurti with white bottoms that had cut-outs and draped a sheer red dupatta around her bodice. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of hoops, maroon bangles, rings, and gold-toned wrist watch. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with a red teeka, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and red lip shade.

Divyanka Tripathi In A Sharara Suit

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sported a quarter-sleeved round-collar white short kurti, which she teamed with flared matching sharara bottoms. Her pants were accentuated by intricate red and pink patterns and she draped an equally beautiful breezy printed dupatta around her bodice. Divyanka's ensemble came from The Home Affair label. Styled by Victor Robinson, the actress completed her look with red juttis and upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, bangle, and ring. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by a tiny red bindi, filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade.

Sanaya Irani In A Kurti And Dhoti Pants

Sanaya Irani was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved round-collar flared kurti, which featured two layers. One layer was accentuated by red floral patterns while the second red layer had intricate white dotted prints. She teamed her kurti with white dhoti pants that had subtle red dotted prints and she completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris. Sanaya's ensemble came from the label Sanudh and she notched up her look with fancy earrings and metallic bracelets. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, light pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these suits of the actresses? Whose suit will you pick for Ganpati Visarjan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sanaya Irani