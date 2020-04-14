Just In
Kangana Ranaut’s Shirt Or Pooja Hegde’s Dress, Whose Red Checkered Attire Is A Perfect Office-Wear?
Though we are tired of this boring quarantine life, but some of our celebrities have managed to make their lockdown days into an interesting one. From preparing delicious recipes to enjoying workout sessions at home, they are doing everything possible to make the best use of these isolated days. Recently, Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Hegde took to their Instagram handle to share the glimpse of their quarantine life. While Kangana posted a picture from her cooking session, Pooja, on the other hand was seen enjoying her home-made pizza. What came into our notice was their kind of similar outfits that was red checkered number. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose attire seemed as a perfect office-wear.
Kangana Ranaut In A Red-Checkered Shirt
Kangana Ranaut sported a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down shirt, that was accentuated by red, blue, black, and white-hued checkered patterns. The Panga actress went jewellery-free and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted heavy curls.
Pooja Hegde In A Red-Checkered Dress
Pooja Hegde donned a full-sleeved buttoned-down full-length dress, which was accentuated by red and blue checkered patterns. She accessorised her look with a couple of rings and upped her look with minimal base marked by filled thick brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. The Housefull 4 actress left her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses loose.
So, whose red-checkered outfit will you pick for office? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Hegde
