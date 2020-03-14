ENGLISH

    Thalaivi Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Ethnic Suit Is What You Can Easily Ace On Casual Days

    By
    |

    Kangana Ranaut is among the rare actresses in B-town, who doesn't need fashionable clothes and oodles of makeup to look good. Be it ethnic or western, the diva is often seen sporting simple and casual outfits and yet manages to steal all our attention. Her airport looks are what we have been admiring from so long. Recently, the Thalaivi actress was spotted in a nude-hued ethnic suit at the airport, which we can easily ace on casual days. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Kangana Ranaut donned a quarter-sleeved round-collar nude-hued long kurti, which was accentuated by lace border. She paired her kurti with ankle-length pants that featured thin stripes of grey and white hue. The Panga actress draped a white-hued net dupatta and looked extremely pretty. She completed her look with a pair of pointed white sandals and carried a Christian Dior printed bag. The silver-toned floral studs and rings upped her look.

    On the makeup front, minimal base marked by filled brows, a tiny black bindi, and light-pink lip shade went well with her look. Kangana pulled back her poofy curly tresses into a half hairdo. Grey-hued square-shaped oversized reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

    We absolutely loved Kangana Ranaut's airport look. Didn't you like it too? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
     
