Juhi Chawla Gave Us A Style Lesson By Pairing A Flowy Shirt With Straight-fit Pants

By
Juhi Chawla Fashion

Juhi Chawla has been travelling quite a bit these days and she is giving us travel fashion goals. The seasoned actress was recently spotted in a casual number and she looked radiant as ever. 

The actress wore a simple shirt and paired it with straight-fit pants. Her shirt was quarter-sleeved, flared, and was enhanced by sheer fabric while her pants were bright and complemented her shirt. So, it was a perfect mix of earthy-meets-vibrant attire. It was an ideal monsoon-wear attire and her outfit certainly exuded a soothing touch.

Juhi Chawla style

Juhi's shirt was collared and flowy. It was accentuated by pink and yellow-hued floral accents. The intricate patterns featured a desi touch. Her pants were royal blue-hued and notched up her look to a whole new level. Juhi paired her outfit with shiny silver-hued sandals, which went well with her attire.

Her look was jewellery-free and her makeup was highlighted by a nude lip shade. Her side-swept tresses rounded off her look. So, Juhi won us over and we thought she is an evergreen fashion inspiration. What do you think about her street-style look? Let us know in the comment section.

