    Juhi Chawla's Patterned Attire Is What We All Want To Invest In After The Lockdown

    By
    |

    Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous fashion moment with us. She posted a picture of hers in an anarkali dress and captioned it as, "One of the last few things I did right before the lockdown." Well, we loved her attire and decoded for you.

    So, Juhi Chawla's anarkali seemed like an ideal all-occasion casual number. Her attire was about contrasting patterns and came from Label: Anushree. The bodice of her attire was splashed in the shade of blue and featured intricate floral patterns on the neckline. The flowy sleeves were highlighted by subtle floral accents. As for the flared skirt, it was partly plain blue-hued and partly accentuated by checkered patterns in the shades of yellow, blue, and black. Juhi looked amazing.

    Styled by Sujata, she upped her look with a statement gold-toned ring, which came from Esme By Aashna Dalmia and her delicate earrings were by Haveli. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The layered wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Juhi Chawla's attire and look? Let us know that.

    juhi chawla celebrity fashion
    Saturday, April 4, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
