Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: Five Times The Actress Made Us Want To Up Our Ethnic Fashion Game

From being a quirky girl in the 1997 film Ishq to playing the role of a quintessentialteacher in 2016 film Chalk n Duster, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has given us some of the most memorable and entertaining films. The Gulaab Gang actress is known for her acting prowess. However, not just her films but the diva's fashion is also impressive.

Born on 13th November 1967, the versatile actress Juhi Chawla turns a year older today. So, let us take a look at some of her best and recent ethnic outfits, which she slayed in style like a piece of cake.

Juhi Chawla In A Yellow Sharara Set

Juhi Chawla recently wore a classic hand-woven sharara set by Anita Dongre for the Big 92.7 FM event, where she had also cut her birthday cake. Her sharara set featured a cut-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by intricate silver floral patterns. Her kurti was also enhanced by gota patti, pearl, zardosi, zari, and sequins. Styled by Sujata Rajain, she teamed it with a matching flared sharara and draped a beautiful dupatta, which featured pom-poms at the hem. The Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress completed her look with silver heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned yellow drop earrings and floral rings from Amrapali jewels. Juhi left her side-parted curly highlighted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Juhi Chawla In An Embellished Ivory Sharara

For the Diwali bash at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Juhi Chawla opted for a beautiful sparkling ivory sharara set from Dolly J Studio. Her sharara set consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved slight V-shaped neckline kurti, which was embellished with silver crystals and glittering hemline. She paired it with matching flared sharara. The Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actress draped a light pink-hued net dupatta, which featured embellished border. Like her outfit, her jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, polki & ruby scalloped choker, maang tikka, and polki rings from Tyaani by Karan Johar. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, black eye liner, pink-hued eye shadow, and complementing lip shade elevated her look. Juhi Chawla let loose her side-parted curly tresses.

Juhi Chawla In A Pink Anarkali Suit

On Dussehra, Juhi Chawla donned a full-sleeved round-collar keyhole neckline long flared hot-pink anarkali, which was accentuated by golden border and intricate work on the neckline. She teamed it with light-coloured churidars. The most beautiful part about her look was her matching dupatta, which featured intricate white block patterns and tassels on the hemline. The Bhoothnath actress completed her look with nude-hued platform heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and rings. Juhi Chawla left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Juhi Chawla In An Emerald Green Anarkali Set

For one of the episodes of Dance Deewane, Juhi Chawla sported an emerald green tiered anarkali set from Vvani by Vani Vats. Her ensemble consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved V-shaped neckline anarkali that was accentuated by silver embroidery detailed tiers and yoke. Styled by Sujata Rajain, she draped a matching dupatta, which featured silver crystal detailing embellished border. The Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned studs, heavy choker neckpiece, bracelet, and ring from Amrapali. Juhi Chawla left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with a tiny silver bindi, filled brows, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade.

Juhi Chawla In An Embellished Blue Anarakali

At the Asia Education Awards and International Product and Service Awards 2019, Juhi Chawla donned a cut-sleeved high-neck floor-lengthblue anarkali from SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi. Styled by Sujata Rajain, her anarkali featured intricately-done heavy silver emebllishments. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings, bracelet, and rings from Kohar. Juhi Chawla left her side-parted curly tresses loose. She slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade upped her look.

Juhi Chawla definitely inspired us with each traditional outfit of hers.

What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla!