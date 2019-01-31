ENGLISH

Juhi Chawla's Indigo And Pink Attire Is A Perfect Pick For Resort Vacay

By
Juhi Chawla Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Juhi Chawla is busy promoting her movie, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The movie is all set to release tomorrow and we will see Juhi on the big screen after a long time. The 'Gulaab Gang' actress has been going strong with anarkalis.

Juhi Chawla Fashion

So, Juhi wore an earthy-hued anarkali for the promotional event and looked graceful as ever. Her ensemble featured contrasting hues and elegant motifs. The bodice of her three-quarter-sleeved outfit was dipped in the indigo hue and accentuated by deep red-hued patterns. The hem of her voluminous ensemble was splashed in a light pink hue and red border.

Juhi Chawla Style

Juhi kept her look minimal and only accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece, which we thought was great styling. Her makeup was light and natural and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy and curled tresses completed her traditional avatar. We thought Juhi looked gorgeous. What do you think about Juhi Chawla's look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Juhi Chawla News
    Thursday, January 31, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
