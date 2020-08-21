Happy Birthday Sana Khan: Her 5 Ethnic Suits Which Are Ideal For At-Home Festival Celebrations Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 21 August 1988, Sana Khan is an Indian actress, model and dancer. The actress has impressed the audience with her brilliant acting prowess in 14 films across 5 languages and has appeared in more than 50 ad films. She earned a lot of fame and recognition as a participant and finalist in Bigg Boss. Apart from it, Sana is known for her amazing fashion sense and gorgeous looks. During lockdown, the diva has been treating her fans with her pretty ethnic looks. As Sana Khan turns a year older today, let us take a peek into her fashion wardrobe and pick the best 5 ethnic suits that are ideal for upcoming at-home festival celebrations.

Sana Khan’s Yellow Suit Sana Khan looked like a ray of sunshine in her pretty yellow ethnic suit by Neha Chopra Tandon. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved short kurti and matching bottoms that featured white striped patterns. The Wajah Tum Ho actress draped a yellow and white dupatta around her bodice, which was accentuated by dotted prints and golden lace border. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops that had white pearl detailing. Sana pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with pointed brows and pink lip shade. Sana Khan’s Pink Suit Sana Khan was decked up in a quarter-sleeved long plain pink kurti and matching bottoms. What enhanced her look was her pretty pink dupatta that was accentuated by subtle patterns and floral embroidered border. Sana's ensemble came from the label Vves by Mona Agrawal and she upped her look with a pair of heavy golden metallic earrings from Aaree. The Jai Ho actress tied her side-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Sana Khan’s Printed Sharara Suit For Eid 2020, Sana Khan was dressed to impress in a lovely yellow sharara suit from the label Maayera that was accentuated by intricate prints. Her sharara featured ruffle detailing at the hem and blossoming pink floral patterns on it. She teamed it up with matching short kurti and draped a sheer pink dupatta that featured golden and blue border and pom poms. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress notched up her look with a pair of heavy golden earrings and tied her tresses into a bun. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sana Khan’s Red Suit Sana Khan flaunted her other Eid look in a gorgeous red ethnic suit, which came from Poonams Kaurture. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved frock-style kurti that was accentuated by different intricate golden patterns and thick lace border. The thin embellished band-type belt added structure to her attire. The Climax actress teamed her kurti with plain churidar bottoms and draped a matching dupatta over her one shoulder. She completed her look with a pair of pointed golden heels and upped her look with lovely earrings from Anmol and beautiful henna on her hands. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, golden eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Sana Khan’s Printed Suit On the second day of Eid 2019, Sana Khan sported a full-sleeved keyhole-neckline kurti, which was accentuated by intricate purple and orange-hued patterns. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and looked gorgeous. Sana's ensemble was designed by Payal Singhal and she accessorised her look with blue pearl-detailed golden jhumkis, a delicate choker, and rings from the label Kohar by Kanika. The Silambattam actress let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these ethnic ensembles of Sana Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Sana Khan!

Pic Credits: Sana Khan