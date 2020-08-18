Just In
Sana Khan’s White Sober Suit With Green Dupatta Is What You Can Nail Easily Just The Way She Did!
Bollywood actress Sana Khan's fashion wardrobe is full of ethnic outfits, be it simple and elegant or designer, and glamorous. And we hope she won't mind if we steal some outfits from her wardrobe. Her ethnic ensembles are definitely pretty and worth-investing in but her collection of dupattas is equally eye-catching. Recently, Sana shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen nailing her white suit with a green dupatta effortlessly. Her ensemble looked sober and seemed perfect for upcoming festivals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Sana Khan was decked up in a beautiful white ethnic suit, which came from the label Vves by Mona Agrawal. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar long kurti that was accentuated by intricate silver and blue patterns and side slits. She teamed her kurti with white churidar pants that featured golden zig-zag striped patterns. The Special Ops actress draped a pastel green sheer dupatta over her head, which featured subtle floral embroidered patterns and intricate border. Sana accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned heavy earrings from Kohar by Kanika that had matching pearl drop detailing.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Jai Ho actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, pink blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and looked elegant.
We really liked this ensemble of Sana Khan and this look is what you can also nail easily. So, what do you think about theis outfit combination? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sana Khan