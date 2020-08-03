Eid-al-Adha 2020: Juhi Chawla Or Sana Khan, Whose Black Ensemble Was More Beautiful? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Eid-al-Adha 2020 was all about celebrations and prayers. On the auspicious occasion, celebrities took to their Instagram feed to extend greetings to their fans and treat their fans with their gorgeous pictures in lovely outfits. Among all was B-town divas Sana Khan and Juhi Chawla, who were dressed in beautiful black ensembles and caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked better.

Juhi Chawla In A Black Ensemble

Juhi Chawla sported a full-sleeved flared black ensemble and looked extremely gorgeous. Her full-length ensemble was accentuated by heavy golden embellished bodice and white dotted prints on the skirt. She layered her outfit with a golden sheer dupatta, which she draped like a shrug. Her dupatta featured subtle dotted patterns, embellished border, and pom-poms. The Ishq actress upped her look with a gold-toned choker, necklace, and ring. Juhi Chawla tied her highlighted tresses into a side braided tail and wrapped up her look with a silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, soft pink blush, and light pink lip shade.

Sana Khan In A Black Sharara Suit

Sana Khan was decked up in a black sharara suit, which came from Poonam Kaurture's collections. Her sharara was accentuated by heavily embroidered golden patterns at the border. She teamed her sharara with a full-sleeved matching short kurti that featured beautiful golden work and fringes at the border. The Wajah Tum Ho actress completed her look with a black dupatta that had golden border and tiny white dotted prints. She accessorised her look with white-pearl detailed gold-toned maang tikka and a pair of earrings from the label Kohar while the lovely henna on her hand upped her look. Sana pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Whose black ensemble did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Juhi Chawla and Sana Khan