    Sana Khan’s Grey Ensemble And Green Dupatta Is What You Should Bookmark For Raksha Bandhan 2020

    By
    |

    In the world full of trends, sometimes all we want to wear is something classic. And what better classic outfit can be for us than our very own Indian clothes. Our Bollywood celebrities too love sporting ethnic outfits. No matter how fashionable and stylish they are, their love for suits and sarees are clearly visible on their Instagram feed. Be it festival or wedding, most of them often end up picking ethnic ensemble for special occasions. But Wajah Tum Ho actress Sana Khan is among the rare actresses who doesn't need a reason or special day to flaunt ethnic. During the lockdown, the diva has treated us with her many traditional looks and inspired us.

    Recently, Sana Khan shared another series of pictures, where she was seen dressed up in a beautiful grey ensemble with extremely pretty green dupatta. The actress looked beautiful and gave us major fashion goals for Raksha Bandhan festival. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Sana Khan was decked up in a beautiful grey-hued ensemble from the label V'ves by Mona Agrawal. Her ensemble consisted of a long kurti, which was accentuated by heavily golden embroidered bodice and aari work. She teamed her kurti with matching bottoms and draped a gorgeous contrasting green dupatta, that complemented her attire. Her oraganza dupatta was equally embroidered and featured highlighting peacocks on all corners. The Jai Ho actress notched up her look with a pair of hoop jhumka earrings from the label Aaree Accessories. The diva draped her beautiful dupatta over her head, that enhanced her look.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sana sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Toilet- Ek Prem Katha actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and looked elegant.

    We really liked this ethnic ensemble of Sana Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sana Khan

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
