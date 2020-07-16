Sana Khan’s Beautiful Pink Ethnic Ensemble Is What You Can Flaunt At Your Sister’s Roka Ceremony Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is any actress in the Indian industry whose ethnic wardrobe is full of pretty suits, it's none other than Sana Khan. During lockdown, the actress has continuously been sharing her pictures in beautiful ethnic suits on her Instagram feed and giving us major fashion goals. Recently, Sana shared another couple of pictures on her feed, where she was seen sporting a gorgeous pink ensemble. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sana Khan was decked up in a quarter-sleeved round-collar plain pink ensemble. Though her ensemble was plain and simple with no embroidered work on it but her beautiful dupatta was enough to catch our attention. It was a matching sheer dupatta, which was accentuated by subtle floral motifs. The pink and neon-hued floral embroidered patterns on its border was very pretty. Sana's outfit came from the label V'ves by Mona Agrawal. The Wajah Tum Ho actress notched up her look with a pair of metallic jhumkis from Aaree Accessories that featured drop detailing.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, and matte light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Special Ops actress pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and looked elegant.

So, what do you think about this ethnic attire of Sana Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sana Khan