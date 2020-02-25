ENGLISH

    Ivanka Trump Makes Powerful Statement In An All-White Ensemble And It’s Perfect For Formal Meetings

    By
    |

    Ivanka Trump arrived at the ceremonial reception of her father and US President Donald Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on February 25. At the event, Ivanka made a powerful statement in an all-white ensemble by Anita Dongre. Her ensemble looked perfect for formal meetings and events. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Ivanka Trump sported a full-sleeved high-neck white sherwani. Talking about her sherwani, designer Anita Dongre quoted, "Ivanka is wearing a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. It is timeless, and such a classic- we created this style twenty years ago and it's amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour but my personal favourites are the evergreen blue, white and black."

    Ivanka Trump paired her sherwani with matching pants and completed her look with a pair of pointed sandals. Ivanka went accessory-free and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and maroon lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted blonde tresses.

    We really liked Ivanka Trump's formal traditional attire. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

