    Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump Look Their Fashionable Best As They Arrive In India

    By
    |

    President of the United States, Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad was quite a talked-about event. Donald Trump arrived at the airport with his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport and the mother-daughter duo looked their fashionable best. So, let's find out what they wore.

    Melania Trump's All White Attire

    Melania Trump donned an all-white attire for her visit to India. Her ensemble was structured and full-sleeved with sharp accents. It seemed like a jumpsuit with flared pants but most of all, we liked her green-hued printed silk stole that she tied around her waist. With this addition, Melania definitely gave us a styling tip. She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The blonde tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Ivanka Trump's Floral Dress

    Ivanka Trump actually repeated her dress, which she wore for her Argentina visit last year. With this, Ivanka promoted sustainable fashion. Her dress was designed by Proenza Schouler and it was a neck-tie dress that was half-sleeved and light grey-hued. Her dress came alive with red floral patterns, which we so loved. Ivanka paired her dress with red sandals, which went well with her dress. She completed her look with chic earrings.

    So, what do you think about Melania and Ivanka Trump's outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 18:43 [IST]
