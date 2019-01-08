ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Isha Ambani's Haldi Ceremony Lehenga Is About Vintage Minimalism And A Beautiful Balance

By
Isha Ambani Haldi Ceremony
Instagram

Ace designer Sabyasachi recently took to his Instagram account to unveil the images from Isha Ambani's haldi ceremony. With the pictures, the designer left us awestruck and showcased his finesse as a wedding wear designer. Well, Isha's lehenga was a clear testament to his skills and precision as a designer.

Keeping the spirit of haldi ceremony alive, Sabyasachi incorporated the colour yellow in the lehenga. However, it wasn't the blazing yellow hue, but the softer shade of the very colour. The embroidery was painstakingly done and reflected minimalism. The hem of her ensemble was slightly more intricate and the dupatta beautifully complemented her attire. Though festive, there was a level of restraint in her lehenga, which added a balance to Isha's outfit.

Isha Ambani wedding
Instagram

The multi-layered pearl necklace beckoned us to think about the vintage era. The complementing and elaborate jhumkis gave her look a regal touch. The contrasting bangles were oxidised and also went well with her look. Isha's makeup was sensibly kept minimal and highlighted by a subtle pink lip shade, soft kohl, and a shiny bindi. The impeccable bun notched up her bridal avatar. With her husband, Anand Piramal also wearing a yellow-hued outfit, the couple twinned like no other.

Isha Ambani's ensemble has put us in a dreamy state and isn't it exactly what dreams are made of? She looked amazingly gorgeous and gave us goals.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood isha ambani
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue