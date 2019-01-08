Isha Ambani's Haldi Ceremony Lehenga Is About Vintage Minimalism And A Beautiful Balance

Ace designer Sabyasachi recently took to his Instagram account to unveil the images from Isha Ambani's haldi ceremony. With the pictures, the designer left us awestruck and showcased his finesse as a wedding wear designer. Well, Isha's lehenga was a clear testament to his skills and precision as a designer.

Keeping the spirit of haldi ceremony alive, Sabyasachi incorporated the colour yellow in the lehenga. However, it wasn't the blazing yellow hue, but the softer shade of the very colour. The embroidery was painstakingly done and reflected minimalism. The hem of her ensemble was slightly more intricate and the dupatta beautifully complemented her attire. Though festive, there was a level of restraint in her lehenga, which added a balance to Isha's outfit.

The multi-layered pearl necklace beckoned us to think about the vintage era. The complementing and elaborate jhumkis gave her look a regal touch. The contrasting bangles were oxidised and also went well with her look. Isha's makeup was sensibly kept minimal and highlighted by a subtle pink lip shade, soft kohl, and a shiny bindi. The impeccable bun notched up her bridal avatar. With her husband, Anand Piramal also wearing a yellow-hued outfit, the couple twinned like no other.

Isha Ambani's ensemble has put us in a dreamy state and isn't it exactly what dreams are made of? She looked amazingly gorgeous and gave us goals.