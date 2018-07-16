Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Hotness Alert! Priyanka Chopra Looks Smokin’ Hot In This Figure-Hugging Pink Dress

By
Priyanka Chopra fashion

Priyanka Chopra has just wrapped up shooting for her second Hollywood film, 'Isn't It Romantic' and this time, she will be seen sharing screen space with Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. The actress took to her social media page to share her pics from the film and well, she had us falling head over heels in love with her.

The gorgeous actress looked ravishing in a smoking hot avatar. She looked so bold and beautiful that she literally turned our screens into ashes. This fashion statement of hers in the movie has become the talk of the internet. The actress wore a pink-hued dress that we thought was the sexiest outfit that she has worn in weeks.

Priyanka Chopra dresses

Her dress was sleeveless and revealing. Priyanka's deep-necked dress perfectly accentuated her slender frame and she looked unbelievable in it. The overlapping attire was structured and featured a deep slit. The leggy lass teamed her pink dress with brown-hued block heels.

Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by deep pink lip shade. She mostly kept her look jewellery-free except for a few rings. Priyanka's ebony-copper tresses were middle-parted and had a messy touch, which made her look notches sexier.

Priyanka Chopra movies

She looked just amazing as always. What do you all think? Aren't you all excited about the movie as much as we are?

A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue