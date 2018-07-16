Hotness Alert! Priyanka Chopra Looks Smokin’ Hot In This Figure-Hugging Pink Dress

Priyanka Chopra has just wrapped up shooting for her second Hollywood film, 'Isn't It Romantic' and this time, she will be seen sharing screen space with Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. The actress took to her social media page to share her pics from the film and well, she had us falling head over heels in love with her.

The gorgeous actress looked ravishing in a smoking hot avatar. She looked so bold and beautiful that she literally turned our screens into ashes. This fashion statement of hers in the movie has become the talk of the internet. The actress wore a pink-hued dress that we thought was the sexiest outfit that she has worn in weeks.

Her dress was sleeveless and revealing. Priyanka's deep-necked dress perfectly accentuated her slender frame and she looked unbelievable in it. The overlapping attire was structured and featured a deep slit. The leggy lass teamed her pink dress with brown-hued block heels.

Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by deep pink lip shade. She mostly kept her look jewellery-free except for a few rings. Priyanka's ebony-copper tresses were middle-parted and had a messy touch, which made her look notches sexier.

She looked just amazing as always. What do you all think? Aren't you all excited about the movie as much as we are?

