This Is Why Priyanka Chopra's Graphic Dress Has Got Us Hooked?

Just one look at Priyanka Chopra's dress and it can get you high AF. It is quite a trippy attire to look at and has a psychedelic touch. It is not a dress that everyone (not even the seasoned fashionistas) can pull off easily. But with PeeCee, anything is possible.

So, for an event, the actress, who has conquered Hollywood too, wore a Fendi attire. But her Fendi dress was not typically quirky, it was in fact, a refreshing piece from the brand. Her graphic dress was one of the boldest she has worn in months. And it is not also because the attire was revealing-bold doesn't only have to be synonymous with revealing clothes.

Her attire was bold and dramatic because of the graphic prints. Yes, the graphic outfits are really trending these days. These graphic dresses can quite simply transform your style and make you look out of this world.

The beauty of her attire was that it was adorned with myriad prints. It was a simple dress but with black and white statement stripes on the tight bodice and sleek lines on the full sleeves, the simple became intriguing.

Her off-white midi skirt was highlighted by totally different and more subtle graphics. While, the sides of her skirt were enhanced by humble lines, the middle and quite a considerable portion of it featured chevron-the inverted 'V' prints.

In a nutshell, Priyanka was a vision beyond our imagination at the Pantene event. She was styled by the ace stylist Ami Patel. Her Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Angana Nanavaty Stardust Stack and Double Shell rings completed her look.

Her nude makeup marked by natural pink lip shade and smoky kohl added to her look. Whilst, her middle-parted hairdo was layered and given a tab bit of wind-swept touch.

We also loved her pencil heels, which went well with the dress.

Though difficult to carry, Priyanka Chopra has definitely motivated us to try graphic dresses.

