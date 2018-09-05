Hina Khan And Anushka Sharma's Black And White Striped Outfits Bear An Uncanny Resemblance

Well, stripes are the commonest of all the patterns and so, they tend to get copied easily. But such an uncanny resemblance even left us surprised. These two leading actresses of the small screen and the big screen wore nearly identical patterns. And the stars were none other than Hina Khan and Anushka Sharma. Their attires were different, but the prints were almost like a mirror image.

Coming to Anushka first, the actress wore striped separates by Atsu. Her pantsuit consisted of an off-shoulder tube-top bodice and the black and white stripes on it were vertical. The matching patterned belt was well above her waist and added a structure to her attire. The button-down top also featured two huge pockets.

She teamed her top with flared pyjamas, which also featured vertical black and white stripes. She accessorised her look with jewellery from Black Balloon and Louboutin sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones and the middle-parted tresses completed her look. She wore this attire to promote her movie, 'Sui Dhaaga' on the sets of a reality show.

Hina Khan, on the other hand, made a strong case for black and white stripes with a sleeveless dress. Her figure-flattering dress came from Madison Onpeddar. Her bodice was accentuated by a mix of vertical and horizontal stripes, while her skirt was flared and also featured the same stripes. She rounded off her look with beige-hued pumps from Zara and her minimal jewellery came from Vaidaan Jewellery. Her makeup was nude and her side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look.

We thought they both looked amazing, but whose striped attire you loved more? Let us know in the comment section.