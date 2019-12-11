Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, And Kaajal Anand Recreates Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Characters With Their Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, the B-town celebrities attended the 90's Bollywood theme bash, which was organised by their friend Amritpal Singh Bindra. At the party, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and a friend Kaajal Anand caught the attention of the guests as they recreated the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trio looks by dressing their best as Rahul, Tina, and Anjali respectively. The trio gave us major nostalgia and their fashion game was on-point. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Gauri Khan channelled her inner Tina in a half-sleeved purple sequin mini dress. Her shimmering bodycon dress featured a statement belt, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of nude-hued crystal-detailed pointed stilettos. The diva ditched accessories and instead spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and light pink shade. She left her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses loose.

On the other hand, Karan Johar channelled his inner Rahul in a blue tee, which he paired with a full-sleeved colourful stylish hoodie. The producer teamed it with a stylish graphic-printed denims and completed his look with a pair of black sports shoes. Karan posed with a yellow-hued guitar and aced Shah Rukh Khan's character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kaajal Anand channelled her inner Anjali in a full-length red dungarees, which she teamed with a half-sleeved printed ivory top. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes while gold-toned wrist watch upped her look. Kaajal left her side-parted short tresses loose and posed with an orange-hued basketball , which literally reminded us of our Anjali.

The most epic part about their photoshoot was that in one of the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan turned out as a cute photobomber. Seeing Karan, Gauri, and Kaajal recreating the looks in such a quirky way, King Khan seemed to give 'Oh No!' expression. The actor sported a full-sleeved grey-black knitted sweater and paired it with black pants and white shoes.

We absolutely loved how the trio recreated Kuch Kuch Hota Hai followed by Shah Rukh Khan's expression. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karan Johar