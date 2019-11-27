ENGLISH

    Karan Johar Tops The Fashion Game With His Fascinating Jackets

    By
    |

    Karan Johar's countdown for International Emmy Award began on a high jacket note. The producer, director, and also an actor, Karan wore some stylish jackets and beckoned us to up our fashion game. He was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. So, we have decoded Karan's jacket looks for all the discerning men out there.

    Karan Johar's Colour-Blocked Jacket

    Karan Johar gave us colour-blocking goals with his jackets. So, he wore a red formal suit that was structured and paired it with a black round-neck tee. However, he gave his attire an interesting twist by further teaming it with a black jacket. Now, this jacket-on-jacket look was pretty fascinating. Karan Johar spruced up his avatar with brown shoes and accessorised his look with a cross pendant chain and square-shaped spectacles. He also wore spunky rings to complete his look. His attire came from Gucci and Vetements.

    Karan Johar's Contrasting Jacket

    Karan Johar experiments a lot when it comes to fashion and so, he did it again for the Ghost Stories Press Conference. He wore a suit by Off-White and it was an eye-catching number. His blazer was partly grey-hued and textured with yellow border and contrasted by formal blue hue on one side. He teamed his jacket with white polo neck top sweatshirt and grey checkered pants. His black shoes were from Maison Margiela and Karan spruced up his look with sturdy rings.

    Karan Johar's Embroidered Jacket

    For the main Emmys night, Karan Johar looked stylish in his Dolce & Gabbana jacket that was black-hued but was intricately patterned in gold and accentuated by red and white dotted patterns. It was an exquisite number, which he teamed with a white shirt, a black bow, and black pants. This time, Karan Johar kept his look accessory-free.

    So, which jacket look of his did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Nikita Jaisinghani's Instagram

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
