Style Maven, Karan Johar Gives His Vibrant Outfit A Stylish Scarf Update Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karan Johar never fails to woo us with his fashion statements. For Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he gave us a very modern and stylish traditional outfit goal. And this time, he opted for a Payal Singhal outfit, which we thought was a patterned delight. Let's decode his ensemble and look.

So, Karan sported a kurta and pyjama, which consisted of a long kurta with folded sleeves and tailored pyjamas. His attire was splashed in a festive silver hue and adorned with ethnic multi-hued designs. The intricate red and blue patterns absolutely gave his ensemble a vibrant touch and made him look a class apart. Well, Karan absolutely gave us a different number and we are glad he didn't stick to those muted ensembles.

However, apart from his kurta and complementing pyjamas, Karan Johar also stepped up his look with a matching scarf. We hope discerning men out there are taking some fashion notes here. He wore black loafers to notch up his avatar and it went well with his look. The black shoes absolutely balanced his bright outfit as otherwise the effect could have been too overwhelming. So, yes the styling was wonderfully done by his stylist, Nikita Jaisinghani. He accessorised his look with sturdy rings and a black band. Karan Johar looked amazing. What do you think about his look? Let us know that.