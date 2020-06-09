From Yaariyan To Marjaavaan, Rakul Preet Singh’s Stunning Fashion In All Her Films Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Rakul Preet Singh marked her Bollywood debut in 2014 with drama-romance film Yaariyan opposite Himansh Kohli. Though the film received mixed reviews but Rakul's beauty left a great impact on the audience. The actress was later seen in Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, which earned her fame and recognition and now she enjoys massive fan following. Over a period of time, we have seen Rakul Preet evolving not just as an actress but also on the fashion front. Her fashionable appearances in promotional rounds has really given us goosebumps but her movie fashion is what has left us absolutely stunned. No doubt she is very attractive and looks great on-screen. So, let's just take a look at her fashion in her all Bollywood films and decode it.

Yaariyan (2014)

In her debut film Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Saloni, a geek. So, in the first half of the film, she was mostly seen in unappealing outfits with big framed spectacles, that looked very old-fashioned. However, the table turned in the second half of the film as she fell in love with Lakshya (Himansh Kohli) and so improved her fashion sense. She was dressed very fashionably in mini dresses and gowns. That was the time when she became every guy's crush.

Aiyaary (2018)

After a long gap of almost four years, Rakul Preet Singh made a comeback in 2018 thriller-action film titled Aiyaary. In the film, Rakul played the character of Sonia Gupta, a cyber-expert and love interest of Major Jai Bakshi (played by Sidharth Malhotra). Being the cyber expert, in one of the scenes, she was seen sporting a grey-hued shirt, which she layered with a full-sleeved black jacket to colour co-ordinate with her co-star. She let loose her side-parted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

On the other hand, while she was having quality time with her boyfriend, she was dressed in a cool yellow tee and denim jeans. She looked gorgeous in open tresses and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

We absolutely loved Rakul Preet Singh in her 2019 film De De Pyaar De. In the film, she portrayed the character of Ayesha Khurana, a young beautiful woman and girlfriend of Ajay Devgn. In the film, she flaunted her stunning outfits and looked so beautiful that we couldn't take our eyes off her even for a second. In the first song titled Vaddi Sharaban, she draped a lovely baby pink saree in a stylish way and looked phenomenal. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless multi-hued floral bralette and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. The actress let loose her side-parted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Marjaavaan (2019)

In another 2019 film titled Marjaavaan, Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Aarzoo. She absolutely sizzled in her item song Haiya Ho and made every one groove. For the song, she was decked up in a peach-hued modern-style shimmering saree that had thigh-high slit. The diva teamed it with equally glittering bralette and kept her jewellery game strong. She opted for a pair of silver-toned drop earrings, armlets, bracelets, rings, waistband, and anklet. Rakul Preet let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade. With her stunning outfit and look, she absolutely took the stage on fire.

We loved Rakul Preet Singh's fashion in all her movies. She has a couple of films in her kitty, which will soon be released. So, let's see what the diva has more in her fashion store for us. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Rakul Preet Singh's movie fashion.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh