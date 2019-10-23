Birthday Special: Four Lavish Designer Lehengas Of Isha Ambani, Which Are Totally Wedding-worthy Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 23rd October 1991, Isha Ambani is the daughter Mukesh Ambani. Isha is well-connected with the fashion and film industry and she has been raising the temperatures with her luxurious designer outfits. Her lavish ethnic dresses, especially lehengas are what we really like for and ofcourse, we definitely want to steal one of them from her right away.

On Isha Ambani's birthday, let us take a peek into her ethnic fashion wardrobe and decode some of her best exclusive lehengas.

Isha Ambani In An Embellished Golden Lehenga Isha Ambani donned a beautiful embellished golden designer lehenga. Her attire consisted of a half-sleeved slight off-shoulder plunging neckline choli, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and garnished border. She teamed it with a voluminous long skirt, which was equally embellished and featured pleats. Isha completed her look with a gorgeous matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with a beautiful silver-toned choker necklace, a pair of drop earrings, bangles, maang tikka, and ring. Her henna-adorned hand upped her ethereal look. Isha Ambani pinned her mid-parted loose tresses and looked extremely pretty. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and light lip shade spruced up her look. Isha Ambani In A Sequin Golden Lehenga Isha Ambani was a sight to behold in this beautiful golden lehenga. Her lehenga consisted of a cut-sleeved square-shaped neckline sequinned golden choli. She paired it with a matching straight skirt, which featured silver sequins on the hem. Her dupatta was beautiful with golden sequins and the silver sequins on the border of her dupatta added to the finishing touch. Isha accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings, ethnic necklace, bangles, and rings. She left her mid-parted long sleek tresses loose. Isha Ambani sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and nudish lip shade rounded out her look. Isha Ambani In A Pink Lehenga Isha Ambani caught all the limelight with her stunning pink lehenga. Her asymmetrical choli was accentuated by checkered embroidery and light tassels at the hem. She teamed it with a matching coloured heavy skirt, which was enhanced with intricate designer embroidery. Isha draped the beautiful dupatta over her shoulder. Her dupatta was detailed with pink patterns and heavily embellished silver broad border. The silver-toned delicate choker neckpiece, gold and silver-toned bangles, ring, and earrings upped her look. Isha Ambani left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and slightly curled it from bottom. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and nudish- -pink lip shade elevated her look. Isha Ambani In A Heavy Maroon Lehenga Isha Ambani donned a heavy-weight maroon lehenga and looked gorgeous. Her lehenga consisted of a half-sleeved round collar choli, which was accentuated by intricate floral embroidery. She paired it with voluminous long flared skirt. Her skirt was embellished with intricate white and red patterns while the border was enhanced with elaborate golden embroidery. Isha draped her tassels detailed equally garnished dupatta in a sari style. Her jewellery game was also strong. She opted for a heavy green pearl detailed gold-toned big choker neckpiece, a pair of matching ethnic jhumkis, kadas, and rings, Isha Ambani left her wavy tresses loose and upped her look with filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade.

Isha Ambani's lehengas are really a visual treat for our us.

What do you think about her heavy designer lehengas? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Isha Ambani!

Pic Credits: Isha Ambani