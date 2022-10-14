Just In
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora Ramp walk In Chic Co-Ord Outfit By Limerick
There is no style that actress Malaika Arora can't pull off! The pretty diva ramp walked for Limerick fashion label by designers Abirr and Nanki on day 3 of the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. Clad in a blue co-ord set, Malaika's showstopper outfit was all about playing chic with surreal prints!
Scroll down to find more about Malaika's Limerick ensemble at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022:
Co-ord sets in pretty prints are trending on the runway for sure. Designer duo Abirr and Nanki showcased their new collection Artopia which celebrates vibrant colours and whimsical patterns. Malaika made the gorgeous showstopper for them as she stunned with her ramp walk at the LFW 2002!
Malaika wore a dark blue co-ord set that comprised a bralette top, a figure-hugging skirt, and a matching cape. The royal blue ensemble was designed with a surreal print all over. Malaika oozed diva-like confidence and panache wearing this chic, super breezy outfit!
The diva complemented the co-ord set outfit with minimal accessories. Bold, golden hoops and silver strappy heels accentuated her Art inspired outfit!
Malaika's makeup was minimal and natural with a hint of shimmer and shine for eyes and lips. She flaunted open, slight waves tresses to complement the contemporary outfit.
Designer duo Abirr and Nanki's label Limerick presents outfits that are ideal for new-age women. The key design details like vibrant colours, fun, and surreal prints, and fluid silhouettes define most of their collections and make a glamorous choice for those who like a certain drama, story, or concept attached to their outfits!
