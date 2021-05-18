ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Style Alert: 4 Times Manushi Chhillar Showed Us How To Flaunt Wide-Leg Pants Stylishly And Effortlessly

    By
    |

    Fashion trends literally change drastically from time to time. Remember that time when we used to run after slim fit and skinny jeans? The tighter they were, the more we loved them! However, from the past few years, the wide leg pants have been ruling the fashion industry. The trend became more popular when the fashion influencers and the celebrities followed the trend and nailed it stylishly. Watching them acing the pants effortlessly and exuding cool vibes, seemed appealing to the budding fashionistas and now it has become a go-to look for almost everyone.

    Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is known for her fine fashion sense, has time and again been giving major goals on how to slay the wide leg pants in different ways. So, today we have come up with her 4 looks in wide-leg pants for fashion inspiration.

    Array

    Manushi Chhillar In A Black Bralette And Black Pants

    Manushi Chhillar sported high-waist plain wide-leg black pants and teamed it with a strappy black bralette top that featured knotted detailing on the front. She notched up her look with minimal jewellery and spruced up her look with pink lip shade while the oversized reflectors, added stylish quotient to her look. Manushi let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses.

    Array

    Manushi Chhillar In A Black Crop Top And Orange Pants

    Manushi Chhillar was dressed to slay in a sleeveless black crop top, which she teamed with a high-waist bright orange wide-leg pants. Her pants featured side slits and black buttons that upped the fashion quotient. She completed her look with a pair of black and white sport shoes and accessorised her look with ear cuffs. Manushi tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into two braided tails and wrapped up her look with filled brows, light eye makeup, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Manushi Chhillar In A Black Cape Top And Black Pants

    Manushi Chhillar flaunted her all-black look stylishly and gave us major goals. She opted for high-waist black flared pants and paired it with a cool black cape top that had butterfly sleeves. The Prithviraj actress completed her look with black heels and upped her look with long silver-toned earrings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and elevated her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, contoured cheekbones with oodles of highlighter, and red lip shade.

    More MANUSHI CHHILLAR News

    Array

    Manushi Chhillar In A White Top And Black Pants

    Manushi Chillar gave stay-at-home fashion goals in a sleeveless halter-neck white plain top, teamed with a high-waist black wide leg pants. She wore a gold-toned wrist watch that added to classy quotient and posed with a book. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a classic low ponytail and rounded out her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and maroon lip shade.

    So, what do you think about these looks of Manushi Chhillar in wide-leg pants? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close