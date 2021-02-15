Miss India 2020: Manya Singh Leaves Manushi Chhillar Proud; Here’s What She Wore Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are determined, you can beat all odds. Manya Omprakash Singh from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh certainly proved so by winning Miss India 2020. Daughter of the auto-rickshaw driver Manya was the runner-up at the contest. Her win has left everyone super proud including the former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar.

The Miss India 2020, Manya Singh took to her Instagram feed to express that she is grateful and thankful to all those who have made dreams possible. Manya looked stunning at the competition and wore an embellished gown that we so loved. She wore a pink-hued gown that was sleeveless and textured. Her gown was accentuated by silver jewel tones and had a side slit, which added to the bold quotient.

She accessorised her look with a statement diamond ring, which elevated her look. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The pink cheekbones and the side-swept long tresses notched up her look. The jewel-toned and diamond tiara rounded out her avatar. Manya Singh looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Congratulations, Manya Singh!