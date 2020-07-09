Designer Neeta Lulla Shares Interesting Details About Sridevi’s Costumes In A Movie On Her Instagram Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Fashion designer Neeta Lulla, who has been invited to join the Academy's voting body for 2020, has been giving us glimpses of her costume-designing experience for actresses such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, among others. Recently, she talked about working with Sridevi in the film, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. She talked about the costumes of Sridevi's and shared the details about her ensembles.

So, speaking about her first outfit, the kimono dress, Neeta Lulla wrote on her Instagram page, "Chai me chini song was shot in Famous studio for a span of 8 days. I travelled to Singapore to procure accessories and fabric for this costume. We embroidered the huge dragon on the kimono sleeves in zardosi and stone work." She also added that the Obi belt was made out of a light sponge quilting crafted in brocade with osmanthus motifs. Osmanthus is a species of flowering plant. However, it was Sridevi's slippers detail that we found very interesting. The designer shared, "The slippers were hand made by me sticking 5 layers of Bata rubble chappals together, painting them and sticking embroidery motifs on them as those kind of slippers were not available then."

The fan, she said, was handmade with embroidery on brocade and fused with a strong canvas and wiring. Well, we loved her deep red number and her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade. The eye makeup was fixed with the tape. The signature hairdo was adorned with floral accents. For the second look from the song, Dushman Dil Ka, Neeta Lulla wrote, "Dushman Dil ka is a song that is very close to my heart... Back then it was one of the most elaborate outfits I had done or was seen on the Indian screen... The detailing for this was very intricate. My inspiration came from a film I had seen them called 'Coming to America' and it triggered a series of details that I came up with in the sketching process to which there was no compromise."

Talking about the details in the outfit, the designer also revealed that for the embroidery on the top and basque, she made 400 pieces of metal in a clover shape with embossing on heels with crystals. So, this outfit had a headgear made out of handmade metal mesh and feather, which she had to specially procure since the designer wanted the print on them. She also revealed, "There were gloves, masks and ankle bands with embroidery and tassels. The song was shot for 12 days and had very vigorous dance steps so every night post shoot my team of tailors and karigars & I worked at nights to refresh any embroidery or tassels that had broken or come off . Sridevi loves the outfit and was very impressed with entire look though it sure weighed a ton, what was commendable was her dancing in it with so many difficult details to it. As I look at the detailing today I sometimes wonder will I be able to recreate this wonder again?"

Well, we are as fascinated by the details of the costumes as you are.

Courtesy: House Of Neeta Lulla