On 3 Years Of Mom, Veteran Actress Sridevi’s Sober Outfits From The Film Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Bollywood crime-thriller film titled Mom was released on 7 July 2017. The film starred veteran actress Sridevi as Devki Sabarwal, a furious mother who step out to avenge the rape of her step daughter (played by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) with the help of DK, a detective (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as CBI Officer. The film did great at box office and Sridevi was highly appreciated for her brilliant performance in the film. It earned her Best Actress award at the 65th National Film Awards, Zee Cine Awards, IIFA Awards, and at 63rd National Film Awards.

The film's story and Sridevi's performance definitely touched our hearts but it was her gorgeous looks too that did not let our eyes go off from her even for a second. As Mom marks its three years today, let us take a glimpse of the sober and sophisticated outfits of the late actress Sridevi from the film.

Sridevi In A White Suit In the film, Sridevi was showed as a teacher by profession. So, in one of the scenes, while she was teaching in the class, she was seen sporting a plain white suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved plain kurti, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. She teamed it with a matching dupatta that she draped around her neck. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, bangles, and ring. Sridevi pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and let loose the remaining ones. Black bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sridevi In A Black Suit Sridevi donned a full-sleeved plain black kurti and draped a grey-hued kurta around her neck. She upped her look with a black wrist-watch and carried a brown-hued handbag. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Sridevi In A Blue Suit Sridevi was decked up in a very simple and sober blue suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved plain kurta, which she paired with a brown-hued dupatta. She ditched all kinds of jewellery and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Sridevi In A White Overcoat In one of the scenes while she was holidaying with her family in Kufri, Sridevi was seen dressed in a lovely white long overcoat. She teamed her overcoat with navy blue denim jeans and draped an off-white-hued dupatta around her neck. She completed her look with a pair of black boots that went well with her look. The diva notched up her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted tresses and beautifully curled them from the ends.

We really liked these outfits of Sridevi from the film Mom. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.