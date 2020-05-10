Mother’s Day 2020: Soni Razdan And Alia Bhatt, And Other Stylish Mother-Daughter Duos From Bollywood Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Being a mother is definitely not an easy job and we should take time to appreciate our mothers every day but particularly on Mother's Day. Today is Mother's Day, a day celebrated to honour mother and respect maternal bonds. On this day, children wish their mother by cooking their favourite dish, sending them mother's day cards, writing a thank you note, or even organising a small party. A number of B-town stars have taken to social media to pen their thoughts and wish their mother. Actresses like Sara Ali Khan shared a picture, which had her grandmother, her mother, and she as a baby in one frame. We got a glimpse of how fashionable Sara and her mother, Amrita Singh is. Well, not just mother-daughter duo, Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are fashionable, there are a number of other mother-duo from Bollywood, who are equally stylish. On Mother's Day 2020, let's find out, who they are.

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Soni Razdan And Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan is Alia Bhatt's mother and Mahesh Bhatt's wife. Soni Razdan is not only a prolific actress but also has a very impeccable fashion sense. She and her daughter, Alia Bhatt are often seen giving fashion goals in traditional outfits. One such beautiful moment was shared by Alia Bhatt during her Raazi promotions, where Alia and her mother were seen appreciating each other. Alia's ethnic outfit was white-hued and intricately patterned with understated floral motifs. She wore a complementing dupatta with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with gemstone jhumkis. Her makeup was light and the braided hairdo completed her look. Soni Razdan looked pretty in her purple patterned kurta and pink salwar. She teamed her attire with kolhapuri sandals and wore oxidised jhumkis to up her look. The makeup was minimally done and sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sridevi And Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor

Source: Instagram

The late legendary actress, Sridevi has always been known for her versatile fashion sense. Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's fashion certainly seemed influenced by their mother. However, on a number of occasions, Sridevi has revealed that she learns more about fashion from her daughters. Well, we would say daughters learnt style from their mother and mother also picked up a few fashion tips from her daughters. Sridevi and Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor together in one frame have given us so many high-quotient fashion goals. One such big fashion moment came from their trip picture. Here posed against a backdrop of azure water and bustling city, Sridevi looked gorgeous in her red polo-neck woollen asymmetrical dress with black boots. She also wore cat-eyed frames and deep pink lip shade.

Janhvi Kapoor also exuded stylish vibes with her midi black dress that she paired it with a warm and long woollen coat and ankle-length boots. She upped her look with red lip shade and sleek wavy tresses completed her look. Khushi Kapoor wore a short black dress with a stylish short jacket and thigh-high boots. Her makeup was minimally done and middle-parted tresses completed her avatar.

Hema Malini And Esha Deol

Veteran actress Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol have given us a number of traditional fashion moments. The two make for the warmest mother-daughter duo and both the ladies are highly stylish. On one of the occasions, Hema Malini and Esha Deol walked the ramp. The graced the ramp for designer Sanjuktta Dutta at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. So, Hema Malini wore a silk mekhela chador, which was multi-hued. Her attire was resplendent and accentuated by golden, red, and black hues with meticulously-done patterns. She also wore exquisite jewellery that consisted of a kamarband, haar, earrings, and a maangtikka. The makeup was done lightly and the mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar. Esha Deol wore a pink and white lehenga that was minimal but with an elaborate border. She draped a dupatta in a cross-bodied style and her kamarband seemed heavier. She also wore metallic bangles and a maangtikka. The red bindi, light makeup, and mogra-adorned bun completed her avatar.

Source: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Instagram

Amrita Singh And Sara Ali Khan

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are among the most famous mother-daughter duo. They have given us a number of traditional fashion and semi-western style goals. Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are also one of the most talked-about mother-daughter duos in the industry. Speaking about their fashion moments, there have been many but this one shared by designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is what had our attention the most. They did a photoshoot with Amrita Singh back in 1991 and Amrita exuded regal vibes in her white Jamdani Benarasi saree, which was adorned with intricate marodi hand embroidery. Well, she was a vision in her saree, which she paired with dazzling earrings. Her makeup was minimally done and the side-parted bun rounded out her avatar. The red velvet zardozi carpet from the designer duo's favourite film, Pakeezah added to the royal effect.

Sara Ali Khan, also recently walked the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She graced the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and the designer duo recreated the same Amrita Singh pose. The daughter, Sara Ali Khan wore an elaborate ghagra. It was a bright rose pink satin silk ghagra and shoulder dupatta from the designer duo's Tamba collection. Her attire was accentuated by gold zari, kasab, gold metal sequins, and crystals. Her choli blouse featured jadau pieces and complementing black and rose pink embellished heavy dupatta completed her look. The black floral velvet background enhanced the effect.

Source: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Sunita Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor

Sunita Kapoor and her daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are considered the most fashionable mother-daughter trio. They are highly fashionable and pretty much are dominating faces in the Indian fashion industry. Sonam Kapoor and her stylist sister, Rhea Kapoor have even taken Indian fashion to international platforms and have made famous so many high-end brands in India. The mother and daughters are fashion connoisseurs in a truly literal sense. One such big fashion moment was shared by Rhea Kapoor, where she and her sister with their mother were dressed to impress in ivory outfits. Sunita Kapoor wore an intricately done chikankari ensemble and spruced it with a heavy neckpiece and pearl earrings. Her makeup was meticulously done and the puffed hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a Rohit Bal number for the occasion. She wore a dramatic layered ensemble that was accentuated by subtle but painstakingly-done gold-toned accents. She wore heavy jhumkas, a dainty ring, and exquisite maangtikka. We also loved her braided hairdo. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Rhea Kapoor wore an outfit by Anamika Khanna. She wore a gorgeous lehenga that consisted of a top and skirt and a jacket. Her attire was enhanced by meticulously-done floral embroidery and complementing dupatta completed her look. She accessorised her look with an oxidised silver and emerald necklaces and stone-studded earrings. The makeup was subtle and the neat bun wrapped up her look.

Source: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Sharmila Tagore And Soha Ali Khan

The regal mother-daughter duo, Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most fashionable mom-daughter pairings of Bollywood industry. Be it in classy traditional or light western outfit, the two have always given us fashion goals that most of us could relate with. Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan recently walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS20. The veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore looked elegant in her subtly-patterned light blue and gold zari mekhela chador, which she paired with a purple blouse. She upped her look with a sleek gold necklace and the makeup was light and minimal. The side-parted tresses completed her avatar. Soha Ali Khan's outfit was deep purple-hued with a splash of metallic patterns in multiple hues, which accentuated her ensemble. She took her dupatta in a cross-bodied style and the elaborate emerald haar upped her look. The makeup was natural and fresh, and the side-parted tresses completed her avatar.

So, which mother-duo did you find the most fashionable from the list? Let us know that.

Happy Mother's Day!

Cover Picture Credit: Alia Bhatt's Instagram