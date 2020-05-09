On 30 Years Of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Sridevi’s Interesting Looks From The Film Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sridevi and Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was released on 9 May 1990 and it turned out to be a blockbuster. In the film, veteran actress Sridevi portrayed the role of Indraja, who was a celestial being and the daughter of Lord Indra. It was not just her brilliant acting that won the hearts of audience but also her beautiful looks. As the film completes its 30 years today, let us take a look at her fashion that took our breath away.

Sridevi In A Green Traditional Attire

The poster of the film showed Sridevi dressed in green traditional attire. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline blouse, which was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns. She paired it with matching flared bottoms while the light-green hued band-type belt added structure to her attire. Her jewellery game was very strong. She accessorised her look with a pair of white-pearl detailed gold-toned earrings, multi-layered choker, armlets, bracelets, and red nail paint. Sridevi pulled back her tresses into a hairdo. A white-pearl detailed green and gold-toned accessory covered her hair and forehead. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, green eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Sridevi In A Yellow Ensemble And Red Turban

One of the looks of Sridevi from the film that impressed us was her yellow ensemble with red turban. It was full-sleeved round-collar yellow kurti type attire, which was accentuated by multi-hued prints. She notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, heavy necklace, and red nail paint. She sported a red-turban that also featured multi-hued patterns. The fringes suited her well and she wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, and red lip shade.

Sridevi absolutely impressed us with her gorgeous looks. Talking about the film, in one of the videos shared by the filmmaker on twitter, he revealed that the sequel of the film is on the cards. Well, that's really a good news for all the viewers who loved watching this film.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on these looks of Sridevi.