From Aries To Pisces: Dress Picks According To Your Zodiac Sign Worn By Hindi Film Actresses

Aries are like flaming balls of fire and Geminis are a lot moody but then Capricorns are calculated, whether we believe in them or not but we all love reading zodiac signs. Reading what our zodiac signs reveal about us is actually very interesting too. We also love fashion and who doesn't like dresses! So, why not you pick a dress according to your zodiac sign? Or you may even find the dress of another zodiac sign more convincing. From Aries to Pisces, we have decoded the dresses of your favourite Bollywood divas, which we think complement a particular sign. Now, these actresses may or may not be of that zodiac sign but it's their dresses, which encapsulates the essence of that sign. So, here are the dresses according to your sign.

Aries: Katrina Kaif's Orange Dress

Well, Aries sign is the first sign of the zodiac and the ladies of this sign are driven, determined, and passionate. And this sign is fiery and this sign is also icy when it has to be. And we found this Dolce & Gabbana dress of Katrina Kaif ideal for an Aries lady. The dress captures the fire of the Aries sign but since this dress is not a blazing orange one, it exudes some icy vibes too. A simple and yet understated bold dress, this attire would definitely suit an Aries woman. Also, the minimal makeup and jewellery game of Katrina Kaif would convince the Aries lady to ace this look.

Taurus: Diana Penty's Black Dress

Taurus is the second sign and this sign is laidback, headstrong, and Taurus ladies enjoy serenity and nature. These ladies love wardrobe basics and in this regard, we felt Diana Penty's short half-sleeved black dress is perfect for Taurus women. Basic, casual, and a dress made for comfortably walking and sitting, this dress is what Taurus would want to wear. And even in this basic dress, Taurus ladies would stand apart from the crowd. A Taurus woman might do some makeup but they like to keep their accessory less than minimal, just like Diana Penty did in this picture.

Gemini: Sonam Kapoor's Patterned Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a Gemini and you can definitely expect her to wear something that complements her Gemini mood. Gemini women are intellectuals, fashionable, moody, and with a wicked sense of humour. And this dress of Sonam Kapoor's perfectly captures the spirit of this sign. Red and patterned with a multi-hued and patterned jacket, a Gemini woman doesn't really like to keep it simple when dressing up and they like to experiment too. With spectacles and a book in hand, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks like a true Gemini here.

Cancer: Priyanka Chopra's Checkered Dress

Family-oriented, caring, sensitive, and yet ambitious, Cancer women are brilliant conversationalists. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' zodiac sign is Cancer and this particular dress of hers complements with the theme of her sign. This dress of Priyanka Chopra's is understated with light pink and yellow checks and yet those embellished accents exude the 'rise and shine' attitude of Cancer ladies. With her pooch Diana well-rested in her palm, this shows how warm and friendly Cancer women are.

Leo: Sonakshi Sinha's Blue Dress

The second fire sign, Leo women are best described as boss ladies. They are glamorous, outspoken, bossy, short-tempered, and determined. And this dress of Sonakshi Sinha's seems as if it is made for a Leo woman. Designed by Alexander Terekhov, it is a round-necked blue full-sleeved dress. The dress features shimmering embellishment, which captures the glamorous side of the Leo lady. Just like Sonakshi applied a blue eye shadow, a Leo lady can do too, if it ups her glam quotient - she is pretty unapologetic about herself.

Virgo: Tabu's Black Dress

Precise, meticulous, careful, critical, no-nonsense, and practical, this black dress of Tabu captures the spirit of a Virgo lady. This full-sleeved black dress with a sharp V-neckline is meant for a Virgo woman. Tabu's footwear is smart and minus any abstract concepts and jewellery are also meticulously-selected, which we feel is what a Virgo woman keeps in mind while dressing up. The fuss-free bun hairdo is also what a Virgo woman would find appealing.

Libra: Kareena Kapoor's Brown Trench Dress

Libra women try to maintain the perfect balance; they could be investing in stocks and shares, and they are the boss ladies minus the temper of Leo women. They might not want to look glamorous but certainly very smart and perfect and we couldn't find a more convincing dress than Kareena Kapoor Khan's brown trench dress. With a sleek belt and a classy brown purse in her hand, a pair of shades, and head held high, a Libra lady definitely knows what she wants.

Scorpio: Karisma Kapoor's Red Dress

Scorpio ladies are mysterious, alluring, layered, and certainly very intense. They have some charm about them, which is not very in-your-face. A Scorpio woman is also very careful about how she dresses up and red hue is the best that describes a Scorpio lady. The colour red is intense, magnetic, and yet intimidating, which is what Scorpio lady is about. Karisma Kapoor's red-hued Roland Mouret dress with sharp tailoring and bold off-shoulder is classic and ideal for a Scorpio woman. They might even keep their makeup light to highlight their dress.

Sagittarius: Taapsee Pannu's Colourful Dress

Sagittarius women are energetic and love humour. The Sagittarian ladies are also impatient but they can light up any room they enter. The ladies of this sign are very fond of travelling. We found Taapsee Pannu's colourful attire ideal for Sagittarius women as these ladies are a mix of so many moods and they are vibrant too. They love hues that attract attention and they can wear something formal when required but also keep their party wear concealed, which is what Taapsee Pannu's Free People and Purple Paisley attire is so about.

Capricorn: Deepika Padukone's Checkered Dress

Methodical and means business, well that's what Capricorn ladies are. The Capricorn women are practical, detail-oriented, love the old-world charm, and impeccable. Deepika Padukone is a Capricorn and this dress of hers, which she wore for the World Economic Forum event perfectly, captured the spirit of a Capricorn woman. This crisp and structural Prada checkered dress of hers is what Capricorn women would like to wear plus her socks style kept the good old days' fashion alive, which Capricorn ladies truly appreciate and even take cues from. The Capricorn ladies would even nail that hairstyle to look sharp.

Aquarius: Aishwarya Rai's Candy Cane Dress

Aquarius ladies are dreamy, original, inventive, creators, and keen observers of life too. And this candy cane dress of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's by Leal Daccarett is what an Aqua woman would love to wear whilst travelling - they are very fond of travelling too. The candy cane red and white striped pattern on her dress captures the dreamy and idealist side of the Aquarius women. They also like to be unconventional and so like Aishwarya Rai they wouldn't mind colouring their hair a bit to accentuate the effect.

Pisces: Anushka Sharma's Silver Dress

Pisces are deeply idealistic but Pisces women are deeply practical. They are worldly-wise but they also get their energy from being alone and thinking about creating a masterpiece. Anushka Sharma's silver dress is what we so loved and found ideal for Pisces ladies. If the structured silhouette of the dress exuded practicality and was in tune with the modern sensibilities, the exaggerated and statement sleeves showed the idealist side and creativity. The accessories helped create a one-of-a-kind look.

So, which dress you loved the most and do you think our dress picks captures the essence of your zodiac sign? Let us know that.