On Drashti Dhami’s Birthday, Her Recent 4 Western Fashionable Looks On Instagram That Gave Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 10 January 1985, Drashti Dhami is best known for playing Geet Handa in Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala Kundra in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. With her brilliant acting performance in these serials, the actress not only grabbed awards but also won many hearts. Apart from entertaining us on-screen, she has been inspiring us on social media too with her fashion posts. From ethnic to western, the diva has been nailing gorgeous looks. So, on her birthday, let us take a look at her recent 4 western fashionable looks from Instagram.

Drashti Dhami In White Printed Separates Drashti Dhami sported white separates, which was accentuated by intricate black text prints. Her separates consisted of a loose-sleeved knotted crop top and matching high-waist long flared skirt. She layered her top with a plain black tee and completed her look with a pair of black heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and let loose her side-parted long heavy curls. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Drashti Dhami In A Green Striped Dress Drashti Dhami was decked up in a full-sleeved notch-lapel wrap mini dress, which was accentuated by green and white striped patterns. She teamed her dress with a pair of white sneakers and upped her look with minimal accessory. The diva let loose her mid-parted long curly tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Drashti Dhami In Denim Shirt And Pink Shorts Drashti Dhami donned a half-sleeved classic-collar blue denim shirt and styled in an off-shoulder way. She teamed her shirt with baby pink hot pants. The actress went jewellery-free and left her side-parted long curly tresses loose. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Drashti Dhami In Red Top And White Skirt Drashti Dhami was dressed to slay in a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline red top, which was accentuated by intricate blue and white prints. Her pretty top had cinched elastic at her waist that added structure to her attire. She teamed it with white mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of white shoes. The diva notched up her look with silver-toned earrings and gold-toned wrist-watch. She let loose her statement tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Drashti Dhami? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Drashti Dhami's Instagram