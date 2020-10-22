Satyameva Jayate 2: Divya Khosla Kumar’s Pink Ensemble From The Look Test Is Worth-Investing In Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Adapting to the new normal, now when several things are unlocking across the country, celebrities too are back to work, following proper safety guidelines. While some are stepping out for promotions, some have also started the shoot for their films. Recently, Bollywood actress Divya Khosla Kumar, recently began the shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham in Lucknow. This morning, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from the look test. Dressed in a beautiful pink ensemble, Divya looked gorgeous as ever and this outfit of hers is what we felt is worth-investing in for upcoming festivals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Divya Khosla Kumar was seen decked up in a quarter-sleeved round-collar flared long white kurti, which was accentuated by heavy printed bodice and blossoming pink floral patterns below it. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, she teamed her beautiful kurti with plain pink skirt that featured golden stripes at the border. The Teri Aankhon Mein actress completed her look with a pair of flip flops that had blue straps. She accesssorised her look with gold-toned studs and red and pink bangles.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Divya sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. The tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked pretty.

We really liked this pink ensemble of Divya Khosla Kumar. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Divya Khosla Kumar