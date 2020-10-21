Teri Aankhon Mein: Divya Khosla Kumar’s Blue Dress Or Crop Top-Skirt, Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and producer Divya Khosla Kumar is currently on a slaying spree as she is promoting her recently released song Teri Aankhon Mein by Darshan Raval. Each day, the actress is stepping out in her pretty outfits and making fashion statements. For the latest two promotional rounds, the actress opted for western numbers- one was a printed blue dress while the other was stylish crop top and skirt. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and find which one is better.

Divya Khosla Kumar In A Blue Printed Dress

Divya Khosla Kumar sported a sleeveless light-hued frock-style dress, which came from Amit GT Couture. Her dress was accentuated by blue-hued patterns and she teamed it with a pair of skin-hued pretty sandals. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Divya Khosla Kumar In Purple Top And Blue Skirt

Divya Khosla Kumar was decked up in a sweetheart-neckline purple crop top, which was accentuated by loose ruffle sleeves. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she teamed her top with a sky-blue wrap skirt that featured ruffled border and knotted detailing at the side. The diva completed her look with purple and yellow-hued wedges and upped her look with gold-toned hoops and blue nail paint. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The bluish-black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Divya Khosla Kumar? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Divya Khosla Kumar