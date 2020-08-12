Sanjana Sanghi’s Stylish Pink Suits Will Have You Thinking About Pink Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi has been doing the press interview rounds of her movie, which also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The actress, who made a promising debut, is consistently surprising us with her stylish outfits and this time too, she gave us stylish pant-style looks. Sanjana wore impressive pink outfits and looked amazing. We have decoded her pink outfits for you. She was styled by Bornalii Caldeira on both occasions.

Sanjana Sanghi's All-Pink Outfit

The actress, who also acted in Rockstar, looked impressive in her all-pink outfit that was designed by Vidhi Wadhwani. She wore the brand's handcrafted geometric-appliqué co-ords from the SS20 collection. We loved her short flared top and high-waist cigarette pants combination. The intricately-done top with ruffle bell sleeves made her attire so stylish. Sanjana Sanghi paired her ensemble with silver heels and upped her look with chic hoops. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and dewy cheekbones with subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Sanjana Sanghi's Pink And Silver Outfit

Sanjana Sanghi also looked amazing in her ensemble, which was by Akanksha Gajria. She wore a tone-on-tone velvet tie-dye pantsuit by the designer. It was a structured number with a sleeveless collared jacket and teamed it with matching flared pants. She also wore a complementing top with her jacket. The actress also wore pointed silver heels and notched up her look with a statement Tribe Amrapali neckpiece and a prominent ring. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and the side-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

So, which pink attire of Sanjana Sanghi's did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: BORNALII CALDEIRA's Instagram