Deepika Padukone's Stylist, Shaleena Nathani Gives Formal Style Lessons With This Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone's stylist, Shaleena Nathani also graced the Ralph Lauren store launch event. Her attire of the night reminded us of the classic formal style. The stylist wore a Ralph Lauren number and looked absolutely classy. Take a look at her style statement for impressive formal style cues.

So, Shaleena wore a timeless full-sleeved white shirt that was collared and featured a sharp slit neckline. She paired her humble shirt with a high-waist midi skirt, which was dipped in a royal blue shade. With this combination, Deepika's stylist definitely gave us lessons on colour-blocking. Her skirt was structured and crisply pleated. Shaleena also accentuated her style quotient with a belt that was detailed with a dazzling statement buckle.

She also gave her attire a 60s twist by teaming it with a leather jacket, which she casually draped. She also wore net stockings and black pencil heels to spruce up her stylish avatar. The makeup was towards the dewy side and highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The long wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Shaleena Nathani's style and look? Let us know that in the comment section.