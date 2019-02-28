ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Deepika Padukone's Stylist, Shaleena Nathani Gives Formal Style Lessons With This Outfit

    By
    |
    Deepika Padukone Stylist

    Deepika Padukone's stylist, Shaleena Nathani also graced the Ralph Lauren store launch event. Her attire of the night reminded us of the classic formal style. The stylist wore a Ralph Lauren number and looked absolutely classy. Take a look at her style statement for impressive formal style cues.

    So, Shaleena wore a timeless full-sleeved white shirt that was collared and featured a sharp slit neckline. She paired her humble shirt with a high-waist midi skirt, which was dipped in a royal blue shade. With this combination, Deepika's stylist definitely gave us lessons on colour-blocking. Her skirt was structured and crisply pleated. Shaleena also accentuated her style quotient with a belt that was detailed with a dazzling statement buckle.

    Shaleena Nathani Stylist

    She also gave her attire a 60s twist by teaming it with a leather jacket, which she casually draped. She also wore net stockings and black pencil heels to spruce up her stylish avatar. The makeup was towards the dewy side and highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The long wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Shaleena Nathani's style and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue