Deepika Padukone Takes Fashion Game To Another Level With Her Gorgeous Pink Ensemble Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After stunning everyone with her classy black dress at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Chhapaak, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is all set to make heads turn at all the promotional rounds too. The actress kicked off the promotions recently and her gorgeous ensemble from the first promotional round has raised the fashion bar quite high.

Lately, Deepika stepped out in a classy hot-pink outfit, which left the temperature soaring. Let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the film promotions on Kapil Sharma show, Deepika Padukone opted for a plunging neckline hot-pink hued full-length ensemble. Her outfit was accentuated by intricate patterns and she cinched it with a golden statement belt. The actress then topped her dress with a full-sleeved matching cape. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned heavy ethnic earrings, few bracelets, and a ring.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. As a final act, she let loose her side-parted blonde-highlighted new bob tresses.

Deepika Padukone looked a class apart in her lovely all-pink outfit. If you are looking for some unique outfit for an upcoming wedding function, Deepika's choice is absolutely perfect to stand out from the crowd. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Deepika Padukone.