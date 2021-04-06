Getting Married Soon? Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Yellow Gharara Set Could Be Your Ideal Mehendi Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the queen of sheer elegance and grace. Nailing the ethnic outfits effortlessly is like a piece of cake for her and a big visual treat to our eyes. As the actress is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane, she has been mesmerising us with her ethnic looks in beautiful ensembles one after the other. For the latest episode, the diva opted for a yellow gharara set and shared pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram. Madhuri Dixit looked extremely pretty and this outfit of hers makes for an ideal mehendi-day look for all brides-to-be. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the latest pictures, Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen decked up in a yellow gharara set, which was designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. The set consisted of a sleeveless short kurta and flared gharara. Both, her kurta and gharara were elaborated with delicate mirror work, gota and resham work, and featured zig-zag striped patterns at the bottom. The actress styled her gharara set with a sheer organza dupatta, accentuated by same mirror work and maroon and blue pom-poms. Styled by Ami Patel, she completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with green stone-detailed gold-toned jhumkis, a heavy choker necklace, and yellow bangles. Her jewellery came from the label Kishandas & Co.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Madhuri Dixit slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, shiny eye shadow, and brown lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and looked beautiful as ever.

So, what do you think about this gharara set and look of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram