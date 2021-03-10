Madhuri Dixit Teams Her Black Georgette Saree With Lace Blouse, Cape And Belt And We’re Taking Fashion Notes! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever we talk about Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene, we always fall short for words. She is one of the most beautiful actresses. Her elegance is what that makes us fall in love with her over and over again, especially when she dresses up in a traditional ensemble. As the actress is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane Chapter 4, she has been treating us with a lot of her back-to-back ethnic looks. For the latest episode, Madhuri Dixit opted for a georgette black saree and teamed it with a lace blouse, cape, and belt. The actress not just looked super stunning but also gave us fashion notes on how to slay it in a saree like a queen. So, let us take a close look at her full attire and decode it.

So, Madhuri Dixit Nene was decked up in a plain black georgette saree, which came from the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's stunning collection. Her beautiful saree was accentuated by golden embellished zari border and dori work. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the perfectly pleated pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a black lace blouse. On the top of her pallu, the Kalank actress wore a brown stylish belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She then styled her look with a velvet-fabric black short cape that upped her gorgeous look. Madhuri Dixit completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with off-white hued earrings and rings that came from Jaipur Gems. The light peach colour nail paint upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, eye shadow, soft blush, and dark-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a high voluminous bun.

So, what do you think about this saree look of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram