Madhuri Dixit Is A Regal Queen In A Beautiful Traditional Black Kurta Set In Her Latest Photo

Bollywood actress and dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene never fails to impress us with her elegance and beauty. Recently, she started the shoot of her dance reality show Dance Deewane, where she is seen as a judge. For each episode, the diva is dressing up in some spectacular ethnic ensembles and shelling out major goals. Well, her slaying spree continues as she yet again treated us with her gorgeous look in a traditional black kurta set. Madhuri Dixit looked like a regal queen and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, Madhuri Dixit Nene was decked up in a traditional black kurta set, which came from the ace designer Manish Malhotra's stunning collection. His ensemble consisted of a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline long kurta, which was accentuated by designer shiny golden striped and heavily embellished border. She teamed her kurta with matching palazzo pants, that featured intricately embroidered shimmering floral patterns just above the embellished border. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress draped a sheer black dupatta, that too had heavy border. Madhuri Dixit completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with pretty jhumkas, bracelets, and ring, that too came from the designer's label.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her messy tresses into a low braided bun while the side strands, framing her face, enhanced her look.

We absolutely loved this regal and elegant look of Madhuri Dixit Nene. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram