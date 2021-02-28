Madhuri Dixit’s Glamorous Pictures In Shimmering Eye Shadow And Dark Pink Lipstick Leaves Us Speechless Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Known for her natural beauty and amazing fashion, the actress has always managed to catch everyone's attention be it off-screen, on-screen or on social media. As Madhuri Dixit is currently judging the second season of dance reality show Dance Deewane, she has constantly been treating us with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Recently, she shared another set of pictures, where she was seen sporting a blue saree, paired with glamorous makeup. Her look was highlighted by shimmering eye shadow and dark pink lipstick. The actress looked absolutely beautiful and left us speechless with her gorgeous makeup. Here's how you can recreate the similar look.

What you need

,

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Red eye shadow

• Glittering golden eye shadow

• Glittering silver eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Pink blush

• Pink lip liner

• Pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Face contour brush

• Small contour brush

• Bronzer brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Dip the face contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones.

• Using the small contour brush, contour your nose as well.

• Apply blush on the apple of your cheeks, using the blush brush.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some red eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and the crease part. Keep blending until you get the desired intensity.

• Now, take some shimmering golden eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it over your lids.

• Next, take some shimmering silver eye shadow on the same flat eye shadow brush and apply it on the half part of your lids and on the tear-ducts.

• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Fill and define your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, fill in your lips using pink lip liner to get the fuller look.

• Apply pink lipstick on the upper and the lower part of your lips.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, what do you think about this glam makeup look of Madhuri Dixit Nene? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram